Chinese NGOs hold sideline meeting on human rights, poverty reduction in Geneva

A group of Chinese non-governmental organizations (NGOs) Friday held a sideline meeting during the 35th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council here themed "Promotion of Human Rights: Role of Poverty Eradication."



In his speech, Liu Kaiyang, deputy secretary general of the China NGO Network for International Exchanges, said that poverty is a common challenge facing the international community, and poverty eradication is an important way to promote and protect human rights.



"Non-governmental organizations around the world will contribute more to strengthen the international cooperation in poverty reduction by sharing their experiences," he said.



Wang Xiaolin, a researcher with the China International Poverty Reduction Center, said that China has helped more than 800 million people to get rid of extreme poverty in the past 30 years.



He said that this is largely due to the inter-departmental coordination mechanism set up by the Chinese government.



Liu Wenkui, secretary general of the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, said that since 2005, the foundation has carried out a series of disaster emergency rescue operations and international development assistance projects in 18 countries and regions around the world.



Debrework Luleseged Debebe, general manager of the Ethiopia Ye Enat Weg Charitable Association, told the audience that her association, with the help from Chinese partners, has helped improve the nutritional status of over 4,000 poor students in Ethiopia.



"This helped to protect and promote the rights of the poor children and the project is very much welcomed by the local communities," she said.



Henri van Eeghen, senior director of global humanitarian aid agency Mercy Corps, said in his speech titled "Promoting the Development of Human Rights: the Role of Poverty Reduction" that China has become a leader in international poverty reduction, and that the international community would benefit from learning from the Chinese experience.

