Inspection reveals weakening Party leadership, corruption risks in universities

Discipline inspectors sent by central authorities have found problems such as weakened Party leadership and corruption risks in some Chinese universities.



The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said in a statement Friday that the 12th round of inspections of 14 universities including Peking, Tsinghua, Zhejiang and Xi'an Jiaotong universities found that the CPC leadership in these institutions has weakened.



CPC committees in these universities have not done sufficient work to act as the core in leading their universities, the statement said, criticizing some universities that failed to thoroughly implement the Party's major education policies and others that just did a perfunctory job.



Inspectors found that Party committees in some universities did not carry out serious intra-Party political life and their Party building activities have also been weakened.



Leading officials of some universities did not faithfully report their personal information, and some had violated rules by running businesses, according to the statement.



The statement also criticized problems of nepotism and faking personal information documents.



Moreover, the inspection exposed that most of the universities failed to strictly observe the Party's eight-point anti-extravagance rules, noting violations such as misusing public funds on overseas trips and receptions as well as using public vehicles for private purposes.



The statement further noted corruption risks in many universities. Such risks may occur in the fields such as university-run businesses, infrastructure construction, asset management, and use of research funding, it said.



"Some university resources have been used to seek illicit benefits, and some officials and workers have traded their power for personal interests," the statement said.



The inspectors have told the Party committees of the concerned universities to improve their political awareness, strengthen Party building, and enhance supervision of corruption-prone sectors.

