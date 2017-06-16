Wetland scenery amongst morning mist along Wusuli River in NE China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/16 23:10:09

Photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the wetland scenery amongst the morning mist along the Wusuli River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
