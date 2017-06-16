Wetland scenery amongst morning mist along Wusuli River in NE China

Photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the wetland scenery amongst the morning mist along the Wusuli River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the wetland scenery amongst the morning mist along the Wusuli River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the wetland scenery amongst the morning mist along the Wusuli River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the wetland scenery amongst the morning mist along the Wusuli River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)