Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Themed event promotes Jilin Province

The Foreign Minister Wang Yi (center), diplomats and government officials during the event Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

A promotional event themed An Open China: Promising Jilin, Meeting the World hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jilin Provincial Government took place at the ministry in Beijing on June 13. About 500 guests, who were mostly diplomats from over 100 embassies in Beijing, attended the event. Representatives from international organizations, entrepreneurs, media and academics were also invited to the event. The Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his opening speech that he trusts that through this promotional event people will not only get to know the beautiful landscapes and development achievements but also gain confidence over the promising future of Jilin. Bayanqolu, the secretary of the Communist Party of China's Provincial Committee of Jilin Province; Liu Guozhong, the governor of Jilin Province; Juan Carlos Capuñay, the Peruvian Ambassador to China and other diplomatic officials gave a speech. Many diplomats thanked the ministry in their speech for offering this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of China.