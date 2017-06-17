Mexico: Third Mexican Contemporary Film Series kicks off

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Mexican Embassy in Beijing, Centro de Estudios China-México and Beijing Film Academy jointly launched the 3rd Mexican Contemporary Film Series at Beijing Film Academy on June 12, during which two Mexican movies El Jeremías (2015) and Todo lo Demás (2016) were played on that day. Hundreds of audience members enjoyed the movies. In the opening speech by the deputy president of Beijing Film Academy Yu Jianhong said that it is his wish that watching movies of different kinds from different countries can help students expand their international mindset. The Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal gave a thorough introduction of his country's culture and the bilateral ties with China. When it comes to the Mexican movies, he noted that all six movies that are presented in this film series are the most representative and popular movies in today's Mexico. Apart from the two movies that were played on June 12, the other four movies were presented for free to teachers and students of Beijing Film Academy on June 13 and 14.