Nepal: Ambassador visits Sichuan University

Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal and the Minister of the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing Binod Pradad Acharya paid an official visit to the Institute of South Asian Studies of Sichuan University during their trip to Sichuan Province on June 8. During the visit, the ambassador shared his thoughts about the important perspective of bilateral relations between China and Nepal under the One Belt and One Road initiative. The ambassador introduced the culture and history of Nepal to the audience and answered questions from the Chinese, Nepalese and Indian students of Sichuan University. After the speech, both sides exchanged ideas on how to enhance academic exchange between Sichuan University and Tribhuvan University of Nepal in the future.