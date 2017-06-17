The Netherlands: Embassy launches Open Day

The Netherlands Embassy in Beijing will launch its Open Day on June 24, welcoming people to take a closer look at the culture of the Netherlands. The Netherlands Embassy's Open Day events have different themes every year. This year's theme will be to promote sustainable development by teaching children how and why to not waste water resources. Also at the event, people will be encouraged to bring their second-hand belongings to exchange with others who need them. Many interactive games will be arranged for both children and adult at the embassy.





