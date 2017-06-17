Prince Gong’s Mansion: Diplomats experience Chinese culture

Dozens of diplomats from over ten embassies in Beijing gathered together at Prince Gong's Mansion to get a closer look at traditional Chinese culture and history on June 12. The deputy director of Prince Gong's Mansion Chen Xiaowen guided them around the place. In the welcoming speech, he said that cultural interaction with other countries has always been their focus. Also, Prince Gong's Mansion has been the place where countries such as Denmark, Chile and Mexico held their cultural and historical relics on display. A traditional Chinese opera was also presented to the audience.





