Innovative sun hats

Girls wear sunhats featuring umbrella at Tiananmen Square in downtown Beijing on Friday when the highest temperature of the day reached 37 C in the capital city. China's meteorological authority maintained its yellow alert Friday, as a heat wave is expected to sweep across many regions of the country. Temperatures are expected to rise above 35 C in Tianjin as well as parts of Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning and Shandong, the National Meteorological Center said. Some areas will see temperatures reach between 37 and 40 C, it added. Photo: CFP