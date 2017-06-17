American officials’ accusations aimed at pressing Beijing ahead of dialogue: experts

Chinese experts said that all important topics will be on the agenda of the inaugural China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue, and that the unfriendly remarks of some US officials about China before the dialogue are aimed at gaining a bargaining chip.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily press conference on Friday that the inaugural China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue will be held in Washington D.C. on June 21. Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi
and General Fang Fenghui, chief of the People's Liberation Army's Joint Staff Department, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will attend the dialogue along with members of their respective delegations.
The two sides will exchange views on issues of common concern, and China would like to get a positive result from the dialogue jointly with the US, Lu said.
"This is the first high-level exchange between China and the Trump administration on security and diplomacy. It is a good opportunity for China to express its concerns on regional hot spots, especially when Trump's policies toward China and his Asian strategy remain unclear," Ruan Zongze, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Friday.Korean denuclearization
Ruan said that the North Korea
n nuclear issue would be on top of the agenda of the dialogue and some US officials' recent remarks on pressing China were aimed at shifting the pressure and responsibilities on to China once the situation worsens.
Tillerson signaled on Wednesday that he would like more help from China in pressing North Korea, Reuters reported.
"Their cooperation I would say has been notable, but it has been uneven," Tillerson said.
"The US expects China to make more efforts on dealing with the North Korean issue, given that the heightened military threats from the US have only led to more tests by North Korea. By making tough remarks, some US officials want to gain bargaining chips for the upcoming dialogue," Liu Weidong, a research fellow at the Institute of American Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.
China and the US share common interests in promoting the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula but deploy different methods, Li Haidong, a professor with the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Friday.
"The US insists on fully pressurizing North Korea, including by conducting frequent military drills and deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in South Korea, which may worsen the situation. However, China encourages negotiations between the US and North Korea," said Li.
He added that all the disputes may be discussed during the dialogue. Regional issues
Liu said that South China Sea issue and the Taiwan question will be another two inevitable topics in the dialogue.
"Some conservative politicians in the US would not give up the two topics, and the US, which also hopes to avoid direct confrontations with China, is more likely to use the two topics to pressure China to cooperate with it in other fields," Liu said.
Mattis told the annual Shangri-La Dialogue
held in Singapore in early June that the construction and militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea undermined regional stability. And he accused China of having contempt for other nations' interests and disregarding international law, Reuters reported on June 4.
Mattis said that seeking China's cooperation on North Korea did not mean Washington would not challenge Beijing's activities in the South China Sea.
Mattis also said that the US would continue to abide by its commitment to Taiwan, the first time the island has been mentioned by a US delegation to the forum since its inception in 2002, the South China Morning Post reported on June 3. Mattis added later that the US was committed to the one-China policy, Reuters reported.
"The Tsai Ing-wen administration hopes the US could offer help not only on politics but also on enlarging Taiwan's international space, which has become narrower after some previous allies severed 'diplomatic ties' with it," Liu said. He added that the US, which does not want to provoke China, just wants to sell products to the island and it would not do as Tsai wishes.
Panama established formal diplomatic relations with China Tuesday, ending relations with Taiwan, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Liu added that the US may keep blind eyes on some senators' supporting to Taiwan.
The US Congress' lower chamber has urged the Trump administration to speed up new arms sales to Taiwan, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday.Newspaper headline: China, US meeting to cover ‘all topics’