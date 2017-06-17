Ex-German chancellor Helmut Kohl dies at 87

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on ­Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild ­reported. He was 87.



Bild reported in its online edition that Kohl died in the morning in his home in Ludwigshafen, in western Germany. "We mourn," Kohl's Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) tweeted with a picture of the former chancellor.



Germany's longest serving post-war chancellor from 1982 to 1998, Kohl was a driving force behind the introduction of the euro currency, convincing skeptical Germans to give up their cherished deutschemark.



An imposing figure who formed a close relationship with French president Francois Mitterrand in pushing for closer European integration, Kohl had been frail and wheelchair-bound since suffering a bad fall in 2008.



At home, he is celebrated above all as the father of German reunification, which he achieved after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall despite resistance from partners such as British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.





