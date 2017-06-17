Mexico urges US, Cuba to find common ground through dialogue

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/17 9:06:10





The statement followed US President



"Given the US foreign policy announcements regarding Cuba, Mexico's government issues a fraternal call on both governments to find common ground through dialogue, and in that way resolve their differences within a framework of mutual respect and recognition of the sovereignty of both nations," the ministry said.



Mexico also distanced itself from the US position, saying "the Mexican government reiterates its friendship and solidarity with the Cuban people, and its willingness to continue working with the government of Cuba in the many areas of shared interest."

Mexico on Friday urged the governments of the United States and Cuba to work "to find common ground through dialogue," according to a Foreign Affairs Ministry statement.The statement followed US President Donald Trump 's announcement earlier in the day that he will be scaling back ties with Cuba, which were previously undergoing a thaw."Given the US foreign policy announcements regarding Cuba, Mexico's government issues a fraternal call on both governments to find common ground through dialogue, and in that way resolve their differences within a framework of mutual respect and recognition of the sovereignty of both nations," the ministry said.Mexico also distanced itself from the US position, saying "the Mexican government reiterates its friendship and solidarity with the Cuban people, and its willingness to continue working with the government of Cuba in the many areas of shared interest."