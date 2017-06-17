Temperatures on Xinjiang's Flaming Mountain hit 70 degrees Celsius

The temperature in the Flaming Mountain scenic area of Turpan, a basin in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, hit 70 degrees Celsius on June 15, China News reported. Extreme high temperatures were projected to affect wide swaths of Xinjiang on June 16, and the local meteorological observatory issued a red high-temperature alert. However, local traffic police still performed their duty, remaining on their feet for four hours despite the high temperatures.

