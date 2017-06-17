Muslims pray during holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/17 10:41:21

Muslims pray during the holy month of Ramadan in front of a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

A Muslim boy prays during the holy month of Ramadan in front of a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

A boy stands among Muslims offering prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in front of a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

Muslims pray during the holy month of Ramadan in front of a mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)


 

WORLD,CENTRAL & SOUTH ASIA
