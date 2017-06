Ethnic group and their cultural heritage

Miao ethnic women weave at home in Gudu Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Miao ethnic woman Tang Xuefei weaves at home in Gudu Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Miao ethnic woman Jia Huilian weaves at home in Gudu Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Liang Bingguang works on his Lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument played mostly by Miao and Dong ethnic people, at a studio in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Miao ethnic woman Jia Huilian weaves at home in Gudu Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2017. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

Miao ethnic woman Li Yiyuan(R) introduces embroideries to a customer at her studio in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2017. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)