Belarus dismisses Lithuania's opposition against nuclear station as absurd

Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed Lithuania's opposition against a Belarusian nuclear power plant as absurd.



A statement from the ministry called the Lithuanian parliament's objections to the nuclear power plant as "another unfriendly act."



"It is evident for us that the parliament is not an expert organization that could make an objective evaluation of the safety of nuclear power facilities," said the statement.



"They use all methods: from groundless claims that the plant under construction is unsafe, which contradicts the conclusions of the IAEA (the International Atomic Energy Agency) missions, to dissemination of Lithuania's distorted interpretations of the assessments of international agencies," it said.



The Lithuanian parliament on Thursday called the plant under construction, located just 50 km east of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, a threat to national security.



Minsk stressed the nuclear power plant is a modern high-tech project that is being built in compliance with international safety standards.



The station is being built with help from Russia and its first unit is due to start operating in late 2019. With a total energy capacity of up to 2,400 megawatts, it will produce electricity mainly for export to European countries.

