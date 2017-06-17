Rembrandt works on display in Beijing

The National Museum of China (NMC) on Saturday opened an exhibition featuring the work of Dutch painter Rembrandt and other famous artists of the 17th century.



This show, which includes more than 70 paintings, is the largest exhibit of the golden age of Dutch painting ever staged in China.



The items on display include 11 paintings by Rembrandt including Minerva in Her Study and The Unconscious Patient. The exhibition also features works by Vermeer, and Rembrandt's students Garrett Du and Gottfried Sal Ken.



The exhibition, which will last till September 3, has been made possible by cooperation between the NMC and the Leiden Collection.



Founded in 2003 by American collector Thomas Kaplan and his wife, the Leiden Collection is now the largest group of 17th century Dutch paintings in the world.

