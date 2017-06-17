Indian president rejects 30 mercy pleas during 5-year tenure

Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has reportedly rejected 30 mercy pleas during his five-year tenure, which ends next month.



The latest two mercy petitions were rejected by President Mukherjee in the last week of May -- while one case involved the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in the central city of Indore by three men, the other involved the 2007 gangrape and murder of a techie in the western city of Pune by a cabbie and his friend, media reports said.



The three men in the first case and the two convicts in the second case will be hanged till death, following the issuance of death warrants against them by a court of law.



The other 28 petitions rejected by the President included that of Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone terrorist caught alive in the 2008 Mumbai massacre, who was sentenced to death for waging war against the state and executed in 2013, and 2001 Parliament attacks convict Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri fruitseller who was hanged in 2014.



While there are no mercy pleas pending before President Mukherjee, his predecessor Pratibha Patil granted clemency to 34 convicts during her tenure.

