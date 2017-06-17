London fire protesters storm city hall

Protesters march up during a rally calling for justice for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London, Britain, on June 16, 2017. More than 100 people stormed the town hall Friday in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea with a list of demands following the devastating tower block fire. (Xinhua)

More than 100 people stormed the town hall Friday in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea with a list of demands following the devastating tower block fire.It was the latest expression of anger in the community following the fire that raged through Grenfell Tower where the death toll could exceed more than 100.Protesters demanding justice for the victims of the Grenfell Tower inferno have stormed Kensington Town Hall.The London Evening Standard reported that hundreds of activists marched to the town hall and gathered outside the building on Friday chanting: "We want justice."Activists held up posters with pictures of people still missing after the deadly inferno.The Standard reported about 350 people had arrived at the protest by 5 p.m. local time, among them pop singer Lily Allen who was brought up in the area.People were demanding homes be found urgently for families made homeless by the blaze.A number of protesters managed to enter the building, demanding to speak with officials.Mustafa Al Mansur, who organized the protest, told local media the council's response was "flimsy" with "no concrete answers."Mansur said people were not satisfied with the answers they were being given.He added: "We would like the chief executive of the council to make public commitments on what the council is going to do for the victims of this borough, and for all the other buildings in the borough that could stand the same fate at Grenfell Towers."Protest leaders said council leaders refused to come out to talk to them. Instead they released a statement promising to rehouse as many people locally as they could.Police were called to the building and formed a barrier to control the situation.