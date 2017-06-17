Sanchizhai clay sculpture N China's Hebei Province

A staff member works on clay sculptures at Sanchizhai studio in Botou, north China's Hebei Province, June 16, 2017. Clay sculpture was a prevailing culture along the Hebei section of the Grand Canal during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Sanchizhai clay sculptures originated in Guangxu's reign (1871-1908) in the Qing Dynasty. Song Chenglin, the great-grandfather of Sanchizhai's successor Song Changfeng, created the Sanchizhai studio in his apartment in 2004. The works' themes usually come from folk stories, myths, and classical master pieces. The Sanchizhai clay sculpture was listed in the fifth batch of provincial intangible cultural heritages in 2013. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

