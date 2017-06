Photo taken on June 13, 2017 shows two newborn oriental pied hornbills at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok's Dusit Zoo debuted two newborn oriental pied hornbills on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

