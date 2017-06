Highlights of Indonesia Open mixed doubles semi final match

Zheng Siwei(R) and Chen Qingchen of China celebrate after beating Liu Yuchen and Tang Jinhua of China during a semi final match of mixed doubles in Indonesia Open 2017 at Jakarta Convention Center, Indonesia, on June 17, 2017. Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen won 2-1. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

