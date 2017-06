Photo taken on March 16, 2015 shows an electronic parking meter which could be paid by Octopus card in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

A customer uses Octopus card to buy products at a store in Hong Kong, south China, June 17, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People recharge their Octopus cards at a metro station in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 24, 2013. (Xinhua/Li Peng)

People use Octopus card to pay for public transportation in Hong Kong, south China, March 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Peng)