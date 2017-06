Mount Jiuhua Buddha College in E China

Monks attend class at Mount Jiuhua Buddha College, east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2017. Mount Jiuhua Buddha College was founded in 1990. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A monk calls his classmates to have lunch at Mount Jiuhua Buddha College, east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2017. Mount Jiuhua Buddha College was founded in 1990. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Monks walk out of dining hall at Mount Jiuhua Buddha College, east China's Anhui Province, June 15, 2017. Mount Jiuhua Buddha College was founded in 1990. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

