BRICS agriculture ministers highlight cooperation, food security

Agriculture ministers from BRICS countries underlined cooperation and the importance of food security at a meeting that ended here on Saturday.



"Social, economic and environmental support is needed to ensure sustainable development of food security," said a joint declaration signed by the ministers during the three-day meeting.



The ministers agreed to promote multilateral coordination and guard against protectionism, according to the declaration, a blueprint for future cooperation.



They endorsed new work to solve the problem of climate change.



BRICS is committed to technological innovation on food security, green agriculture and environmental improvement, according to the declaration.



To foster new growth momentum on agriculture, new technology will be shared and fresh cooperation modes explored, the ministers agreed.

