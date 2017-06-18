58 people missing and presumed dead in London fire, number may increase

Floral tributes and messages for the victims of Grenfell Tower are seen in London, Britain, on June 16, 2017. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed Friday that at least 30 people died in this week's fire which swept through a residential tower block in west London. Although police did not speculate on the eventual number of fatalities, local community sources say at least 70 from Grenfell Tower are still missing, including entire families. Photo:Xinhua

A total of 58 people who were in the Grenfell Tower on the night of the fire were missing and presumed to be dead, London police Commander said Saturday.This included the 30 already confirmed dead, according to Commander Stuart Cundy."This number 58 may change. I really hope it won't, but it may increase," he said.In a report, BBC said the number could be around 70 people in total.The Grenfell Tower in west London, built in the 1970s and renovated several times, contains 120 homes. It is feared many are trapped inside the blazing building as the fire broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday.Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May admitted that support for families in the "initial hours" was "not good enough"."But, frankly, the support on the ground for families who needed help or basic information in the initial hours after this appalling disaster was not good enough," May said in a statement after meeting victims of the tragedy in Downing Street."I have heard the concerns and I have ordered immediate action across the board to help victims' relatives and the survivors," she said.