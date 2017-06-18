Queen Elizabeth II talks of nation's sombre mood in her birthday message

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel in a horse-drawn carriage back to Buckingham Palace after attending Trooping the Colour in London, Britain on June 17, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

The Royal family watches a fly-past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, Britain on June 17, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Members of the House hold cavalry march on the Mall after Trooping the Colour 2017 in London, Britain on June 17, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

The Red Arrows fly past Buckingham Palace in London, Britain on June 17, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

