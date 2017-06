Policemen guard outside the Andino shopping mall after a blast, in Bogota, capital of Colombia, on June 17, 2017. A strong blast rocked a shopping mall in Colombia's capital Saturday, killing one and injuring 11 others, local media reported. Photo:Xinhua

A strong blast rocked a shopping mall in Colombia's capital Saturday, killing one and injuring 11 others, local media reported.Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa on the Twitter account called the attack a "cowardly terrorist bombing."