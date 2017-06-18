Vanuatu's President Baldwin Lonsdale passes away

Vanuatu's President Baldwin Lonsdale has passed away, the government confirmed over the weekend.
According to Vanuatu's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, International Cooperation and External Trade, Lonsdale died on Saturday, and a 10-day national state of mourning has been declared.
Lonsdale, 67, died in the Pacific island country's capital of Port Vila, local newspaper - the Vanuatu Daily Post said.
Prior to his sudden death, Lonsdale was rushed to a local hospital after a suspected heart attack.
Lonsdale was elected and sworn in as Vanuatu's president in 2014.
Under the country's constitution, the parliament speaker is now the acting president, before a new head of state is elected.