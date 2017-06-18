Summer scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/18 10:10:46

Photo taken on June 16, 2017 shows the summer scenery of Qilian Mountains at Tibetan Autonomous County of Tianzhu in Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
