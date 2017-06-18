3 killed, 9 injured in Bogota shopping mall blast

Policemen guard outside the Andino shopping mall after a blast, in Bogota, capital of Colombia, on June 17, 2017. A strong blast rocked a shopping mall in Colombia's capital Saturday, killing one and injuring 11 others, local media reported. Photo:Xinhua

Three young women were killed and nine others injured after a strong explosion rocked a shopping mall in Colombia's capital Saturday, local media reported.Among the dead is a 23-year-old French women who was performing social service in Bogota.The explosion occurred in a bathroom on the second floor of Andino shopping mall in the northern part of the city after explosives were detonated, according to local authorities.Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa called the attack a "cowardly terrorist bombing" on Twitter.In a Twitter message, President Juan Manuel Santos ordered police to investigate the incident.