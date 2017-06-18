Fosun proposes to buy Gemfields

China's Fosun International joined the race for Faberge owner Gemfields Plc, after it made an initial proposal regarding a possible cash offer for the British miner of precious stones.



Fosun Gold, part of Fosun International, said it proposed to buy Gemfields at a price of 40.85 pence (52 cents) per Gemfields share, a premium of 15.1 percent to Gemfield's closing price of 35.5 pence on Tuesday.



Fosun's proposal values Gemfields, which mines for emeralds and amethysts in Zambia and for ruby and corundum in Mozambique, at 224.6 million pounds. Mining group Pallinghurst Resources in May offered to buy the remaining 52.91 percent it does not already own for about 111.9 million pounds.





