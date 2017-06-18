Minsheng Bank denies huge loans to Anbang

China Minsheng Bank provided Chinese insurer Anbang Insurance Group with $100 million worth of loans, said the bank's Chairman Hong Qi, Chinese news outlet Caixin.com reported Sunday.



"We did not lend hundreds of billions to Anbang as rumors say, and our loans were secured with guarantees and collateral mortgages," Hong told the bank's general meeting, the report noted.



Once fast-expanding insurer Anbang was the biggest stockholder of China Minsheng for the last three years, but the company's application to join the board of directors has yet to be approved by the China Banking Regulatory Commission.



As for future cooperation with Anbang in the insurance sector, Hong said the bank will continue to sell Anbang's insurance products.



"We won't stop the business; instead, we'll continue to observe the company, which is still running normally," he was quoted in the Caixin report as saying.



After Anbang CEO and Chairman Wu Xiaohui was suspended from his positions for "personal reasons," the company is being operated by its top management team to stabilize its operations, the report said.





