Making headlines

Urban housing price figures for May



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to report on changes in housing prices in 70 major Chinese cities in May on Monday.



The data will provide a snapshot of how effective tough regulations authorities put in place to curb an overheating housing market have been.



In April, new home prices in 70 major cities rose 10.7 percent year-on-year, moderating from 11.3 percent growth in the previous month, the NBS said on May 18.

MSCI decision on A-share inclusion



US index provider MSCI Inc will reportedly make an announcement on Wednesday regarding whether it will include China's A-shares into its global indices, following an annual review of the proposal.



MSCI has delayed A-shares' inclusion in its benchmark emerging markets stock index for the past three years, citing regulations and market accessibility worries.



Inclusion into the index would further open China's financial markets to global investors.

Foreign exchange transactions report



The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will release data on transactions in the foreign exchange market for May on Friday.



The data will cover both interbank transactions and those involving consumers and banks.



In April, total foreign exchange transactions in China reached 11.38 trillion ($1.65 trillion), with transactions between banks and individuals at 1.83 trillion yuan and transactions among banks at 9.55 trillion yuan, according to data released by the SAFE in May.



