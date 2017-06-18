Figuratively Speaking

126t yuan
Wealth held by Chinese individuals in 2016, second after the US.
1,800
Actions taken by the Shanghai Stock Exchange involving unusual transactions from Jan-April 2017.
24.2b yuan
Value of shares to be unlocked for trading in the coming week on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
20t yuan
Possible investment in public-private partnership projects in the "Belt and Road
" initiative economies in the next few years.
6.7%
Estimated GDP growth for China in 2017, according to the National School of Development at Renmin University of China.