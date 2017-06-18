Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/18 22:43:39
126t yuan

Wealth held by Chinese individuals in 2016, second after the US.

1,800

Actions taken by the Shanghai Stock Exchange involving unusual transactions from Jan-April 2017.

24.2b yuan

Value of shares to be unlocked for trading in the coming week on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

20t yuan

Possible investment in public-private partnership projects in the "Belt and Road" initiative economies in the next few years.

6.7%

Estimated GDP growth for China in 2017, according to the National School of Development at Renmin University of China.

Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus