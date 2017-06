Figuratively Speaking

126t yuanWealth held by Chinese individuals in 2016, second after the US.1,800Actions taken by the Shanghai Stock Exchange involving unusual transactions from Jan-April 2017.24.2b yuanValue of shares to be unlocked for trading in the coming week on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.20t yuanPossible investment in public-private partnership projects in the " Belt and Road " initiative economies in the next few years.6.7%Estimated GDP growth for China in 2017, according to the National School of Development at Renmin University of China.