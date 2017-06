Jiangsu Suning midfielder Alex Teixeira (left) collides with Changchun Yatai midfielder Jiang Zhe during their Chinese Super League match on Sunday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. After a 1-0 defeat, Suning have lost three and drawn one in their last four games. They're now second from bottom in the 16-team league with a mere eight points after 13 games. Photo: CFP