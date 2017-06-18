Fung takes maiden title

Malaysia's Nicholas Fung held his nerve to secure a narrow victory at the Queen's Cup in Thailand on Sunday and celebrated Father's Day by dedicating his maiden Asian Tour title to his dad.



The overnight leader carded a four-under-par 67 in the final round for a four-day, 15-under-par total of 269 and edged local hope Jazz Janewattananond by one stroke.



The 27-year-old bogeyed the second to lose his overnight lead but regained his advantage when he birdied the 16th and 17th holes and then sunk a four-foot (1.22-meter) par putt to keep his nose ahead of Janewattananond, who hit a bogey-free 66.

