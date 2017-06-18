Kurz to coach Adelaide

German Marco Kurz has been appointed the new head coach of Adelaide United for the next two Australian A-League seasons, the club said Sunday.



Kurz, 48, replaces championship-winning Spanish coach Guillermo Amor at the Reds.



Kurz made 299 Bundesliga appearances as a player with VfB Stuttgart, FC Nurnberg, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and 1860 Munich.



His most successful coaching spell came in charge of FC Kaiserslautern, first guiding them to promotion to the Bundesliga and then finishing seventh in the 2010-11 Bundesliga season.





