Top picks swapped

The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed in principle on a trade that would give the 76ers the top pick in the 2017 NBA entry draft, US media reported Saturday.



Multiple outlets reported the deal and said the 76ers would use the first overall pick to take University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz at Thursday's draft at Barclays Center arena in New York.



Fultz worked out for the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday.



The Celtics hold the No.1 pick and the 76ers have No.3. The deal is expected to be announced Monday since the league offices are closed on weekends.



The 76ers would have to give up their third pick. The Celtics would also receive at least one more high pick.

