Kontaveit wins first title

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, one of the rising talents of the women's game, won her first tour title in the Wimbledon warm-up tournament at Den Bosch in the Netherlands on Sunday, beating Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-2, 6-3.



The 21-year-old Kontaveit, who had already reached one WTA final and beaten world No.1 Angelique Kerber this season, overcame a dip in concentration at the start of the second set to earn victory in just under an hour and a quarter.



The 20-year-old Vikhlyantseva, another promising talent, was outplayed in the opening set but after breaking to take a 3-1 lead in the second, Kontaveit moved into overdrive to halt the comeback swiftly and win the next five games.



The victory will shoot the young prospect from world No.49 to a new career-high of No.36 when the rankings are announced Monday.





