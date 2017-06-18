French car maker sets sight on Iran to tap market for Peugeot 508

French car maker has set sight on Iran to tap market for Peugeot 508, as its pre-sale will soon be launched in Iran in the coming few weeks, Financial Tribune daily reported on Sunday.



The car will be first sold under its sports variant called the GT line, which will offer a better level of comfort and sportier features, according to the report.



The Peugeot 508 will be imported to the country from its assembly plants in China, Malaysia or France.



With 100 percent tariff levied on the vehicle, the price could cost up to three billion rials, or some 80,000 US dollars, in the local market.



The first version of the 508 was unveiled at the 2010 Paris Auto Show.



It is a family sedan that replaced both the medium-sized 407 and larger 607, and can compete with models such as the Hyundai Sonata and Toyota Camry and Kia Optima, which can be seen on Iranian roads.



Iran Khodro company, as one of the major runners of auto industry, has already launched types of Peugeot 206 in the country, which is a popular brand among the young Iranians.

