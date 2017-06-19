Several injured as van hits pedestrians in north London

Several people were injured by a van when it struck a crowd of pedestrians near a north London mosque in what police have called a "major incident".



Police were called early Monday to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians, the Met Police said in a statement.



"Officers are on scene with other emergency services. There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene," said the statement.



"There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue," it added.



The Sky TV reported that "at least 10 people" were hit by the van.



The police said the incident took place near Finsbury Park Mosque in Seven Sisters Road.



The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said a van "intentionally" ran over worshippers, the BBC reported.



Many of the victims are believed to have just left evening prayers after breaking the Ramadan fast.



London Ambulance Service said it had sent "a number of resources" to the scene.



One eyewitness who lives in a flat on Seven Sisters Road told the BBC she saw people "shouting and screaming," saying "Everyone was shouting 'a van's hit people'."



London Ambulance Service deputy director of operations Kevin Bate said, "We have sent a number of ambulance crews, advance paramedics and specialist responses teams to the scene."



"We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene," said Bate.



"Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital," said Bate.

