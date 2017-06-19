Chinese Embassy in Madagascar offers ambassador scholarship

The Chinese Embassy in Madagascar offered the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" to 53 students Sunday at the Confucius Institute at Tamatave University.



The event were attended by Chinese Ambassador to Madagascar Yang Xiaorong, Vice President of Tamatave University Emile, the Director of Confucius Institute at Tamatave University and nearly 100 teachers and students.



"Chinese is one of the six official languages of the United Nations and one of the most populous languages in the world," the Chinese Ambassador said in her speech.



"It is one of the most popular world languages. More and more Malagasy people, especially young friends, are learning Chinese, the Ambassador said, adding that that "China and Chinese culture is being recognized by everyone, but also proved that the friendship between China and Madagascar continue to deepen."



Emile said that the Confucius Institute has been fully integrated into the University of Tamatave and the school will continue to place the Confucius Institute at the heart of the University of Tamatave, believing that cooperation between the two sides will deepen the friendship between the two countries.



The president of the Confucius Institute at Tamatave university said that offering of "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" can inspire Malagasy students and the public to further learn Chinese and understand the interest of Chinese culture, enhance the influence of Confucius Institute.



The "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" is a scholarship program set up by the Chinese Embassy in Madagascar for Confucius Institutes and Chinese teaching sites in Madagascar.

