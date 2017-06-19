Iran's IRGC launches missile attack on "terrorists" in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced here on Sunday that its aerospace units have targeted the "terrorists" command centers in Syria's Deir ez-Zor with its missiles.



The missile attack aimed to punish the "Takfiri terrorists" for their recent twin attacks in Iran's capital Tehran, the IRGC's Public Relations said in a statement.



The mid-range missiles of the IRGC were launched from the Iranian western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces, it said.



According to the reports, large number of terrorists have been killed in the attacks and a large amount of weapons and ammunition have been destroyed in the attack, the statement said.



The IRGC vowed to respond determinedly to any terrorist attack against the Islamic republic.



On June 7, the Islamic State (IS) militants carried out twin operations in the capital Tehran on Iran's Parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini.



In the IS attacks, 17 were killed and dozens were injured.

