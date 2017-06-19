Khamenei says US threats of "regime change" in Iran "a bluster"

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said here Sunday that the United States blusters about the "regime change" in Iran, official IRNA news agency reported.



Khamenei said that the recent threats by the US officials to change the Islamic establishment in Iran is not a new policy, and over the past four decades the Americans have never slackened in the attempts to overthrow the Islamic republic.



However, all their efforts against the Islamic republic have ended up in failure.

