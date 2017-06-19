China signs film cooperation deals with B&R countries

Thirteen countries under the Belt and Road
Initiative have signed memorandums of film cooperation and exchange with the organizers of the Shanghai International Film Festival.
The countries include Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Ukraine.
The exchange of film culture will greatly boost mutual understanding and cooperation among people along the Belt and Road, said Zhang Hongsen, deputy head of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, at the signing ceremony on Saturday evening in Shanghai.
It is hoped that efforts will be made to strengthen cooperation in the film industry and carry on the cultural tradition of the Silk Road
, said Zhang.
Under the Belt and Road Initiative, the film industry along the routes will become more prosperous and greatly boost people-to-people exchange, he added.
China and Serbia will jointly shoot a documentary with Chinese female writer Chen Danyan as the director.
The 20th Shanghai International Film Festival opened on Saturday.