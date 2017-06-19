25th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival held in Los Angeles

An artist works on a portrait of Buddhist during the 25th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival in Los Angeles, the United States, June 18, 2017. Hundreds artists used more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create life-size murals on the city pavement. Photo: Xinhua

An artist works on her piece during the 25th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival in Los Angeles, the United States, June 18, 2017. Hundreds artists used more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create life-size murals on the city pavement. Photo: Xinhua

An artist (R front) works on a portrait of Star Wars movie character Princess Leia during the 25th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival in Los Angeles, the United States, June 18, 2017. Hundreds artists used more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create life-size murals on the city pavement.Photo: Xinhua

An artist works on a portrait of Star Wars movie character Princess Leia during the 25th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival in Los Angeles, the United States, June 18, 2017. Hundreds artists used more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create life-size murals on the city pavement.Photo: Xinhua