Woman killed by approaching train at metro station in Bangkok

A woman was killed after jumping off in front of a train at Ban Thap Chang station in Bangkok on Monday, an official from the operating company confirmed.



"The woman walked three steps forward and jumped off while the approaching train could not stop in time and killed her," said SRT Suthep Phanpheng, acting managing director of Electrified Train Co., Ltd.



According to CCTV footages, the woman came to the station almost everyday with a man assumed to be her husband.



Thai police is investing the incident.

