Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

minor incident



小插曲



(xiǎochāqǔ)

A: Our team's performance at the city-level ping pong championships that just ended was as brilliant as ever.



刚刚结束的市级乒乓球锦标赛里, 我队的表现还是一如既往地精彩。



(ɡānɡɡānɡ jiéshù de shìjí pīnɡpānɡqiú jǐnbiāosài lǐ, wǒduì de biǎoxiàn háishì yīrú jìwǎnɡ de jīnɡcǎi.)

B: Yup. But there was a minor incident that happened among all of this. One of my teammates lost count of the score and ended up shaking hands to celebrate his win before he actually won.



是啊, 不过这过程中也出了个小插曲。我队的一名队员因为记错了比分, 在他还没有赢得比赛的情况下, 就提前跟对方球员握手庆祝胜利了。



(shì a, bùɡuò zhè ɡuòchénɡ zhōnɡ yě chū le ɡè xiǎochāqǔ. wǒduì de yīmínɡ duìyuán yīnwèi jìcuò le bǐfēn, zài tā hái méiyǒu yínɡdé bǐsài de qínɡkuànɡ xià, jiù tíqián ɡēn duìfānɡ qiúyuán wòshǒu qìnɡzhù shènɡlì le.)

A: What? That's really embarrassing. But I imagine that he was just too nervous.



什么？这实在是太尴尬了。不过, 我想他应该是太紧张了吧。



(shénme？zhè shízài shì tài ɡān ɡà le. bùɡuò, wǒxiǎnɡ tā yīnɡɡāi shì tài jǐnzhānɡ le ba.)