Australia won't "rush" decision on implementing controversial energy policy recommendations: minister

The Australian government won't be rushed into introducing a set of energy policy recommendations set out by the nation's chief scientist earlier this month, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said on Sunday.



Earlier this month, Australia's chief scientist, Dr Alan Finkel, urged Australia to introduce a Clean Energy Target in order to reduce emissions while also lowering the cost and securing the supply of electricity, after a number of blackouts ravaged a number of states over the recent summer months.



Last Friday, however, infighting within the coalition partyroom stole headlines around the nation, with former prime minister Tony Abbott instigating a war of words about the recommendations, which he and other government ministers are against.



But speaking to Sky News on Sunday afternoon, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said the coalition government would carefully consider all of Finkel's recommendations, but will not be pressured into making any decisions which aren't fully informed.



"We've just got a comprehensive report, it's a delicate issue within the party room for obvious reasons because of its history," Frydenberg said.



"We have to proceed carefully, and I'm not going to be rushing the commonwealth's position or in any way pre-empting the party room's deliberations of this issue because my colleagues come first."



The minister said he couldn't guarantee the government will have come to a decision by the next coalition of Australian governments (COAG) meeting, set to be held in July.



"There are a number of steps that need to be gone through before this position can be landed, but it's much more important for the country that we get the policy right than meeting some arbitrary timetable and I think that's the key point," Frydenberg told Sky News.



"We've already started those discussions. Cabinet will have its own deliberations as well."



"These are very complex issues, there are a lot of different variables, everyone recognizes business as usual is not an option and that's why we have to get on with it."

